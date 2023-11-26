SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,203. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.