Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,143,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,713,000 after buying an additional 150,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 808,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 137,340 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 119,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $57.92.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

