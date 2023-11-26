Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ESGU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.11. 258,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.