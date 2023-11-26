The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $69,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $275.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

