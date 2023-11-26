Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $77,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $237.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $258.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

