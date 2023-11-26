The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $82.40 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 374,442 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $82,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $76.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

