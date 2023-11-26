Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 213 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $673.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,311. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $678.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $585.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.91.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,231.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,231.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

