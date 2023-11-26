Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,239 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 116,837 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $68,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.60 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.