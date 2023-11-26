The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $79,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,759,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $233,915,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,964,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TJX Companies by 155.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 460,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after acquiring an additional 280,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in TJX Companies by 728.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 22,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $89.97 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

