NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NiSource by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,979. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

