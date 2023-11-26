The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of CDW worth $69,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after buying an additional 156,066 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $216.69 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

