The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $82.48 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Express were worth $82,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $43,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

