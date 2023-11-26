Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

