Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 258 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $225,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.12. 52,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,488. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.