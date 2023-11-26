Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,102,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,338,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.11. 258,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

