Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 519 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $908,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 346,714 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.60. 583,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,545. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

