Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Invests $49.23 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,937,511 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,233,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 2.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after buying an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 2,559,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,783. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

