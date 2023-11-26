Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 2.7% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.70. 717,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,287. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $59.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

