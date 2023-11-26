Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Jabil worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

