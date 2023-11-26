Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $146.61 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $146.61 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.19 or 0.00027205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00078661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,382,325 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

