BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $787,014.21 and $520,982.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,486.43 or 1.00042415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003998 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,027,873,397 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00003284 USD and is down -30.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $437,119.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

