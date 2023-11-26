Contrasting Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clarus Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Medicines 0 1 7 0 2.88

Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.50%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -38.92% -33.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $35.38 million 66.83 -$248.71 million ($3.26) -6.62

Clarus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a tri-complex inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and KRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

