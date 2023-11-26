Ardor (ARDR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.04 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $98.38 million and $3.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

