Analyzing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Ryvyl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $261.71 million 1.72 $5.01 million $0.10 307.83 Ryvyl $32.91 million 0.64 -$49.24 million ($7.60) -0.51

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowman Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and Ryvyl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 0.41% 4.32% 1.95% Ryvyl -72.19% -8,399.76% -35.78%

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem. The company's brands include coyni, QuickCard, and ChargeSavvy. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

