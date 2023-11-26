Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 1,037 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 450,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

