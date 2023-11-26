Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,838 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMY opened at $49.76 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

