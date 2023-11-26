Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Position in Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned approximately 60.96% of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of SMDY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified MidCap (SMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified MidCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 400 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SMDY was launched on Jan 16, 2020 and is managed by Syntax.

