386,936 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Bought by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 386,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,832,000. Shutterstock makes up about 1.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 1.07% of Shutterstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. 171,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,300. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

