American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.20% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDSI. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,724,000.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 3,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

