B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 297.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $218.39 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $221.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.10.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,776 shares of company stock worth $29,463,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

