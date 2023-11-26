Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Lifted by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 160.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Arch Resources accounts for 3.1% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $163.87. The company had a trading volume of 220,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,886. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $28,964.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

