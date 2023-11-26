Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $31,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $208,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 342,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PWR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.58. The stock had a trading volume of 329,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,763. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

