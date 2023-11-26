Rubric Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $34,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLI. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,524,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 1,234,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

