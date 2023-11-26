Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 830,365 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 830,365 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 165.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Digimarc by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Digimarc by 263.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

DMRC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 31,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

