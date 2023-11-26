Rubric Capital Management LP Has $17.86 Million Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555,214 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 7.71% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 142.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 713,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2,467.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 342.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. 35,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,392.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

