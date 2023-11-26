Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,616,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 9.29% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,435,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MREO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

MREO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 282,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.