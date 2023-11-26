Rubric Capital Management LP Has $130.23 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. Golar LNG accounts for about 5.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.04% of Golar LNG worth $130,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after buying an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 852,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,184. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

