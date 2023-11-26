Rubric Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765,912 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.54% of Constellium worth $38,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

