Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.09. 220,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

