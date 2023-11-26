Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. 139,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

