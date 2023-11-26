Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 74,597 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,597 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.30. 344,807 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.