Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $25.73 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 688,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,725,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

