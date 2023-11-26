Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $6.95 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,037,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,688,248. The company has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

