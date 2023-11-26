Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.52. 190,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.