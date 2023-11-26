Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 877,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $50,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,255.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 181,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Corteva by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

Corteva stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

