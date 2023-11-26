USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Cap of $104.28 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $104.28 million and approximately $203,896.21 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.30 or 0.00603939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00124530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.92417006 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $194,775.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

