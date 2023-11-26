Hartree Partners LP Increases Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.05% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.6% in the second quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEIX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,699. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

