Hartree Partners LP Invests $1.74 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Antero Resources makes up about 0.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 33.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 765.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,027. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.