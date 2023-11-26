Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Stock Position Boosted by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 253,160 shares during the period. Star Group accounts for about 21.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Star Group worth $42,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 1,582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SGU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 9,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Star Group’s payout ratio is -232.13%.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

