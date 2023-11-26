State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 47,521 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,521 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $39,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $89,142,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

